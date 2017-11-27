I irrevocably endorse President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate for the 2020 PF convention, former PF Matero constituency Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa has said.

And Mr Sampa has pledged 100 percent loyalty to President Lungu, both as the President and his elder brother.

He that he had already started campaigning for President Lungu as he had endorsed him as the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections.

Mr Sampa said that he was looking forward to joining his colleagues in the PF in tirelessly selling the ‘ECL’ and PF brand.

He reiterated that party mobilisation was something he enjoyed and looked forward to be back amongst peers and play his bit in growing the party.

This is according to a posting on the PF official Facebook page.

Mr Sampa pointed out that he would help mobilise the party to ensure that ECL PF 2020 was smoothly realised in accordance with the PF Central Committee resolution.

“I am grateful to the President, Vice President, SG and deputy SG and the Central Committee. The new Miles Sampa has 100% loyalty to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu both as President and as elder brother. “To that effect I wish to state that for the 2020 PF convention, I irrevocably endorse President Lungu as the PF President.”

“My campaign for him has already started. I will join my colleagues the SG, deputy SG and likes of Minister Kampyongo and Minister Chitotela in tirelessly selling the ECL and PF brand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sampa, who is former deputy minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry under PF, said that he was looking forward to the day when he would be welcomed back to the PF because he missed being a part on them.

He reiterated that he had changed for the better after realising his mistakes and that he was no longer interested in being the Republican President.