I irrevocably endorse President Edgar Lungu as the Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate for the 2020 PF convention, former PF Matero constituency Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa has said.
And Mr Sampa has pledged 100 percent loyalty to President Lungu, both as the President and his elder brother.
He that he had already started campaigning for President Lungu as he had endorsed him as the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections.
Mr Sampa said that he was looking forward to joining his colleagues in the PF in tirelessly selling the ‘ECL’ and PF brand.
He reiterated that party mobilisation was something he enjoyed and looked forward to be back amongst peers and play his bit in growing the party.
This is according to a posting on the PF official Facebook page.
Mr Sampa pointed out that he would help mobilise the party to ensure that ECL PF 2020 was smoothly realised in accordance with the PF Central Committee resolution.
“I am grateful to the President, Vice President, SG and deputy SG and the Central Committee. The new Miles Sampa has 100% loyalty to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu both as President and as elder brother. “To that effect I wish to state that for the 2020 PF convention, I irrevocably endorse President Lungu as the PF President.”
“My campaign for him has already started. I will join my colleagues the SG, deputy SG and likes of Minister Kampyongo and Minister Chitotela in tirelessly selling the ECL and PF brand,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Sampa, who is former deputy minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry under PF, said that he was looking forward to the day when he would be welcomed back to the PF because he missed being a part on them.
He reiterated that he had changed for the better after realising his mistakes and that he was no longer interested in being the Republican President.
Hmmmm interesting what has made him to talk like thus now? Maybe something is wrong with UPND that’s why he has waited so long to get back in to PF
the chap had and still has nothing to offer to the well being zambians,thats the problem with politicians once the taste the proceeds of crime.they rarely quit politics.
Sometimes l think that the causes of most problems in the world can be attributed to two groups of people politicians and religious leaders!
To think miles wanted to lead this country withbthis kind of thinking is worrying. Little wonder sata never appointed him cabinet minister.
“Miles Sampa endorses corruption racketeering and aimless movements.”
We want to respect the decision of former Matero Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister as his uncle gave him a post and later ECL who felt he owed it to MC to keep some of his relatives in government, we wonder whether he really reads the times. ECL is on record that he will leave in 2021 so what is kilometer endorsing? We know how you are struggling to buy fuel in your cars and how its become difficult to manage the hoard of blessees you managed back then, even though you yearned to be a full minister. We know you have hit hard times and now you are rent seeking. Just do the needful sale some of the family furniture before you debt swallows you
NJALA NIYOYIPA BABA.KK when leaving office said africa is not ready for democracy.I think he meant democracy cant thrive in poverty.But wait a minute.Was America rich when the people of that great country came up with a constitution that has stood the test of time?Or am i digressing?What is the difference then? Or i see it is the colour of our stupid skin.
If Miles Sampa is saying vote for Edgar Lungu in 2021, we should all vote for the opposite obviously!
I am glad he has realised he was acting like an Under Five. I wish all Under Fives could repent. HaJayJay very disgusting!
The most useless and hungry politician.Going back to vomits because of hunger.HH he is man. Even drunkard lungu cant manage to run an opposition party from his pockets.
