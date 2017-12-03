Kitwe United are celebrating after ending an 11-year drought to win promotion back to the FAZ Super Division following a 2-0 win over Zesco Luapula on Sunday in Mansa.

Striker Emmanuel Chabula and midfielder Holy Songwe scored as Kitwe won the 2017 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 championship with 62 points from 30 matches played.

Chingalika finished two points above their promotion rivals Kansanshi Dynamos, who beat Ndola United 2-0 at home in Solwezi.

Kitwe posted 17 wins, 11 draws and two defeats.

It’s been a long and dramatic campaign in which Kitwe and Kansanshi had been exchanging the top spot for several months.