The opposition FDD has charged that Finance Minister Felix Mutati has not been honest with regards to the debt situation Zambia is currently in.

FDD Deputy National Secretary Antonio Mwanza said contrary to the lies that Mr. Mutati has been feeding the nation about the IMF deal, the truth is that the IMF has suspended talks with Zambia on the IMF loan because they do not agree with the Goverment’s unsustainable borrowing.

Mr Mwanza said the IMF has further revealed that Zambia has the highest debt in the Sub-Saharan region.

“The sad truth is that while our debt has been rising, our economy has been shrinking with growth slumping from 7% to 3.5%. Now that the IMF deal has collapsed, what next for Mutati and his PF Government? The open market? At what interest rate?”

Mr Mwanza added, “Where has the money they got from kaloba gone because there’s literally no production in our economy? What happened to the debt money.”