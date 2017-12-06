Police in Chilubi have arrested a 35 year old man of Chief Matipa’s area for allegedly murdering his wife following a domestic dispute.
Northern Province Deputy Police Commissioner Edwin Bwanga has confirmed the incidence to ZANIS today and identified the suspect as Zacharia Mwelwe.
Mr Bwanga said the couple is said to have picked up a quarrel which resulted in a fight and led to the death of the wife.
He said the man is believed to have used kicks, fists and other unknown objects during the fight.
Mr Bwanga identified the deceased as Muma Chale whose remains have since been buried.
Meanwhile, Mr Bwanga has advised couples to desist from resorting to violent behaviour whenever they have misunderstandings.
He said couples must learn to seek counsel and avoid violent acts which may lead to death of either partner.
The deputy police chief added that it is unfortunate that such an incidence has occurred when the world is observing the 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.
So sickening, poverty mentality, A man should use his hand to hold his woman not hit her.A man who treats his woman like a princess is proof that he has been raised by a queen.You don’t need to be a hero just be a man with soul of a lion.its weakness to fight a weak soul,come on man.
If you have a woman that’s willing to let you know the things you need to work on within yourself then she’s a keeper. Sometimes we as men are afraid to hear the truth about ourselves but sometimes the truth is exactly what we need. Nothing is wrong with receiving active criticism.