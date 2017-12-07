Chilubi Member of Parliament, Rosalia Fundanga has appealed to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to move in and re-construct some schools damaged by heavy rains.

Mrs. Fundanga has appealed for support to ensure the school buildings are worked on before the start of the next term in 2018.

She told ZNBC News in Chilubi that there is need to have roofing sheets, so that works are done on the school.

Three weeks ago, heavy rains hit Chilubi Island, destroying property, ranging from schools to houses.