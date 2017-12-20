A huge crowd of mourners on Wednesday attended the burial of former Junior International midfielder Changwe Kalale who was put to rest at Chambishi Cemetery on the Copperbelt.

Kalale, 23, died on Sunday at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka three years after a road accident left him paralysed.

The moving funeral procession started with Church Service at Pentecostal Assemblies of God before burial at Chambishi Cemetery.

Speaking on behalf of Chipolopolo, assistant coach Beston Chambeshi paid a moving tribute to the ex-under-17 star during the church service.

“He was an outstanding player and you could see his undoubted talent. I worked and coached here in Chambishi and I know his family very well. I am close to his father Ben and his uncle Robson who also played football,” Chambeshi said.

“And you could see Changes style was unique and surely he got his genes from a footballing family. He a great talent, it was a God given.”

Present at the funeral was FAZ committee member Kabaso Kapambwe, coaches Fordson Kabole, Simonda Kaunda, Kellies Mwaba, Lewington Mujembe, Emmanuel Siwale, Tom Sakapaji, Willy Nkonde and several players.

Also present is retired Zambia and Zesco United defender Nyambe Mulenga who survived the accident plus Kalale’s close pal and Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu.