The Zambia Police Service command has warned its officers against flouting government financial regulations such as late banking of government revenue.

Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration, Eugene Sibote said serious action will be taken against the erring officers.

Mr. Sibote has also cautioned the officers against violating human rights of citizens in the execution of their duties.

He said the command is disturbed by reports of late banking of government revenue which sometimes takes more than one hundred days as there is no justification for such administrative shortcoming.

The Deputy Inspector General stated that government financial regulations are very clear on this matter and that officers found wanting will be disciplined.

He said the there is no excuse for late banking as banking services are now within reach of most police stations.

Mr. Sibote said the police command does not take pleasure in appearing before the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to answer queries in respect of late banking by police officers.

ZANIS reports that the Deputy IG was speaking during the 2017 Southern Province annual ball in Choma last night.

And Mr. Sibote noted that police officers should not be the one violating human rights in the execution of their duties because this is creating a bad image of the police service.

He added that police officers should instead be the ones in the forefront upholding human rights.

Mr. Sibote said respect for human rights and observance of the law by police officers is very important especially that the men in uniform are also subject to the same law they are mandated to enforce.

He has emphasized that the violation of human rights in the execution of police duties is not excusable by law but stated that this was not to suggest that police officers should be fearful in the execution of their duties provided they do their work with realization that people have rights.

Speaking earlier, Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Bonnie Kapeso said the command in the province has in the year 2017 worked hard to achieve effective policing as evidenced by the reduced crime in the area.

Mr. Kapeso assured the command that police in the province will continue working hard to ensure peace prevails for the socioeconomic development of the region.

The function was also attended by the assistant commissioner of police for Southern Province Ndandula Siamana.