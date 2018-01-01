Debutants New Monze Swallows will compete in the 2018 FAZ Super Division season with the aim of maintaining their status in the top-flight.

Swallows secured promotion to the Super Division after winning the 2017 FAZ Division One Zone Four championship.

Club assistant coach Mwala Hachuuma is upbeat Swallows will assemble a strong team that will compete favourably in the Super Division.

“We are very confident as a technical bench that we will try and do the right thing so that we play well in the Super Division. We will not put pressure on the boys since this is their first time to play in the Super Division,” Hachuuma said.

“We would like to maintain our place in the Super Division. This will be our main priority so that we will not be relegated in the first time of playing in the Super Division,” he said.

Swallows shrugged off stiff competition from Zone Four old guards Luena Buffaloes, Livingstone Pirates, Kalomo Jetters and Mumbwa Medics to secure promotion.

“It was not an easy thing to win promotion in Zone Four. I hope what we have done is a very big achievement in our lives as coaches and even players,” Hachuuma said.