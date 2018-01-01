

President Edgar Lungu has appealed to the Church not to segregate but decisively counsel all politicians in the country.

President Lungu said the church has a critical role in building and promoting peace in the country by fairly counselling all political players in the country’s political arena.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this when he attended Sunday mass at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in State Lodge area in Lusaka which was centered on celebrating the Holy Family.

The Head of State pointed out that much as the church talks to him privately and publicly, it should also endeavor to talk to the opposition privately and public as they are key stakeholders in the country’s political dispensation.

“Most times, you talk to Edgar Lungu publicly or privately, but never to the opposition. We are all one family of Zambia, talk to us, privately, publicly, we will listen, don’t discriminate,” said President Lungu.

He said it is paramount that the church other than always talking to the PF, it should also pray for the opposition in the spirit of one Zambia one Nation in order to offer meaningful guidance and contribution to the country’s political and socio-economic development.

President Lungu has since appealed to Zambians to focus on Jesus Christ as they enter the new year of 2018 in order to find inner peace and direction for undertaking daily activities.

“The America President says America first, but I say God first. It’s only through Christ that we can find peace,” said President Lungu.

And speaking earlier as he delivered his homily, Divine Mercy Catholic Church Parish Priest Fr. Tresphord Mpundu Chisanga, urged society to emulate the holy family and exhibit love and care in their families.

Fr. Chisanga said society can learn a lot from the family of Joseph, Mary and Jesus and thank God for the many good things he has lavished upon Zambians.

Fr Chisanga urged President Lungu not to be deterred but remain humble and prayerful and look to God for guidance in the governance of the country.

“There are a lot of challenges in this country of ours, look up to him who has given you this Ministry,” said Fr Chisanga.

Fr Chisanga also praised President Lungu for his continued and unwavering support to the Divine Mercy Catholic Church as it has helped the church to put up infrastructure and other accessories in order to reach out to and service its members.