Government has banned all large public gatherings like overnight prayer meetings, weddings and musical concerts in a bid to contain the spread of cholera.
The government has since directed Churches to cancel all overnight vigils and cross over programs or any gathering beyond two hours.
Some crossover concerts that were lined up in some parts of the city were cancelled.
Chilenje Reformed Church of Zambia was one of the Churches that cancelled its crossover overnight prayers in line with the directive.
A notice from the Church Secretary said,”Brethren, kindly take note that all overnight / cross over prayers have been cancelled by government. This has been communicated through CCZ. Our planned meeting will therefore not take place. We regret any inconvenient. As good law a bidding citizen, let us all adhere to the directive. Let’s meet tomorrow for New Year worship service. God bless.”
Earlier, Ministry of Health Head of Communications and External Relations Stanslous Ngosa said in a statement that banning of large gatherings of more than five people was one of the measures that had been undertaken since the defence forces joined the fight against cholera.
Since cholera broke out in October, Lusaka has recorded almost 2,000 cases with 42 deaths.
“All markets (legal and illegal) in Lusaka shall remain closed to facilitate extensive cleanup until certified clean and conducive for trading. Street vending is banned in Lusaka district until further notice to allow for cleaning, garbage collection and unblocking of drainages,” he said.
“No large public gatherings of more than five people (not being family) including church programs, weddings, music concerts, funerals, bars or such occasions shall take place in Lusaka unless cleared by the Ministry of Health of the Lusaka City Council,” said Mr. Ngosa.
What is the difference between an overnight service and the more than five pipo that will be at a church service during the daylight hours.. are all bars and clubs closed, are pipo allowed on buses, are pipo allowed in shoprite, they have effectively banned movement . This is a state of emergency for lusaka. Thats why army are there.
Another unusual annoucement from the government
ninshi fya mu lusaka fye ifi
We didn’t need to wait for cholera to come and remind us that we live in dirty environment. When street vending was about to be stopped, you same politicians were against the move saying you will lose votes. so to you votes are more important than people’s lives. Now you have lost both lives and votes.
Ifiko mu Zambia.
So after cleaning up you will still bring back street venders to keep your votes.
Icalo ukulamba.
Almost like marshal law in effect, to contain the spread at gatherings, simply provide chlorinated water. Its not airborne hence cant be transfered by simply being in the same vicinity…
Pastors out of business, no going to Dubai for shopping after overnight prayers
Finally some action, especially regarding the banning of street vendors. Please let it be a permanent ban.
The government needs these prayers. This cholera issue cannot be solved by the sleeping Mayor. Priority is give people clean water and secondly councils shud start meeting their service delivery mandate like collecting garbage. Thirdly, every Zambian shud hold another accountable for littering and finally be a responsible citizen by not throwing dirt,garbage anyhow including the drainage system
All money for preventing cholera has been pocketed by these thugs .What you expect is a president who appears to care walking through a public health disaster market .This has happened after a number of aimless visits to other countries at the expense of building sanitation facilities and providing clean water to the dirty city of Lusaka
Let everyone corporate for everyone’s sake.
This is indeed “under fives” at work. I told you before that, ask the the same Zambian pipo to bring RUBBISH to state house @ K20 per kg, you will see that within no time; the whole of Lusaka will be cleansed…
ZP too shall be extremely busy with thieves that shall start stealing RUBBISH from others to go and sell to state house. Don’t ask me what ‘Vodka’ Lungu will do with the rubbish after, that’s for him to tell you
Can the same gesture be extended to kitwe we need cleanes in our kombonis.our townships are chocked big time with dirty. And can the GRZ consider the stopping the use of plastic packages,diapers,dumpy bottles etc.As country we have failled to manage and handle plastic waste..Plastic waste has chocked the drainages,rivers and all our communities were we live.