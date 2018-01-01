Government has banned all large public gatherings like overnight prayer meetings, weddings and musical concerts in a bid to contain the spread of cholera.

The government has since directed Churches to cancel all overnight vigils and cross over programs or any gathering beyond two hours.

Some crossover concerts that were lined up in some parts of the city were cancelled.

Chilenje Reformed Church of Zambia was one of the Churches that cancelled its crossover overnight prayers in line with the directive.

A notice from the Church Secretary said,”Brethren, kindly take note that all overnight / cross over prayers have been cancelled by government. This has been communicated through CCZ. Our planned meeting will therefore not take place. We regret any inconvenient. As good law a bidding citizen, let us all adhere to the directive. Let’s meet tomorrow for New Year worship service. God bless.”

Earlier, Ministry of Health Head of Communications and External Relations Stanslous Ngosa said in a statement that banning of large gatherings of more than five people was one of the measures that had been undertaken since the defence forces joined the fight against cholera.

Since cholera broke out in October, Lusaka has recorded almost 2,000 cases with 42 deaths.

“All markets (legal and illegal) in Lusaka shall remain closed to facilitate extensive cleanup until certified clean and conducive for trading. Street vending is banned in Lusaka district until further notice to allow for cleaning, garbage collection and unblocking of drainages,” he said.

“No large public gatherings of more than five people (not being family) including church programs, weddings, music concerts, funerals, bars or such occasions shall take place in Lusaka unless cleared by the Ministry of Health of the Lusaka City Council,” said Mr. Ngosa.