Milenge District Commissioner Kunda Chibilo has called on women activists to extend their programs to rural areas.

Mr. Chibilo told ZANIS in an interview that women in the district lack mentorship and need empowerment adding that extending programs to rural areas will offer an opportunity for them to learn.

He observes that most activists are concentrated in urban areas, a situation he said has left rural women lagging behind.

He said there is need to bridge the gap between rural and urban women through the empowerment rural women with various skills.

Mr. Chibilo said time is now for the transformation of women’s lives regardless of their geographical location.

He said rural women need more mentorship for them to realise their worthy, know their rights and improve their livelihood.

He added that the district office in Milenge is open to collaborations with various entities in order to empower women in the area.

Meanwhile, Lukulu and Mitete Districts in Western Province today joined the rest of the world in commemorating this year’s international women’s day which is being celebrated under the theme, “Time is now; Rural and Urban activists transforming women’s lives”.

The event was being jointly celebrated by the two districts at St Columbus Catholic Secondary School hall today and was officiated by Lukulu District Administrative Officer Pius Mishengo.

The districts recognized women who are holding influential positions both in government and private sectors as they continue to transform lives of the people in their respective communities in connection with the theme.

Mitete District Veterinary Officer who is also acting in the same capacity for Mitete District Mayern Mwale urged women who are livestock farmers to work hard for both small scale and conservation farming purposes.

Dr. Mwale said in an interview with ZANIS today, that women should spearhead the livestock sector noting that they are able to keep livestock just like their male counterparts.

She added that there is need for women to rise above the challenge and be influential in their communities by being involved in integrated farming.

And Mitete District Education Board Secretary Resource Center Coordinator Mwangana Kapaku pointed out that women are instrumental in the communities as they are present in everyone’s life from an early stage in life.

Mrs. Kapapu who rose from being a senior teacher to being a district coordinator, the position she has been holding for four years now, expressed confidence that she has being influential to women teachers in her district.

Earlier, Lukulu District Council Chairperson Namangolwa Sheba commended men who turned for the event in supporting the women stating that it clearly shows that women and men are partners in national development.

Ms. Sheba urged women to be working together and support each other in order for them to be vital and transform the society.