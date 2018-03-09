Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has told visiting Commonwealth envoy to Zambia Prof. Ibrahim Gambari that the dialogue process has over delayed.

In a meeting with Prof. Gambari and the Commonwealth delegation alongside party Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and other senior UPND officials, Mr Hichilema reaffirmed the party’s ongoing commitment to the dialogue process.

The UPND leader stressed that the dialogue process has over delayed thereby creating anxiety among Zambians.

“We look forward to sitting at the dialogue table and are hopeful that this process will help ease the unnecessary and unproductive political tension in the country. A new dawn is on the horizon, Mr Hichilema said.

And Professor Gambari noted that there has been enough talking and no corresponding action.

He stressed that now is the time for action.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his commitment towards political dialogue with various stakeholders in the country.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the head of state is looking forward to stakeholders agreeing on several issues.

He has told journalists at State House that a steering committee that will include people from divergent backgrounds will be put in place to spearhead the dialogue process.

Mr. Chanda disclosed this after Commonwealth Special envoy Ibrahim Gambari paid a courtesy call on President Lungu this afternoon at State House.

Meanwhile Professor Gambari told Journalist that stakeholders will seek to find common grounds on issues relating to the electoral laws and Constitutional reforms among others.