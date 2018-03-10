Zambia’s Vice-President, Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina is tomorrow expected in New York for the 62nd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe has announced that Vice President Wina will lead the Zambian delegation to the annual high level meeting that will from Monday be discussing issues of gender and trhe empowerment of women in the globe development agenda.

Amb Kapambwe said Vice President Wina’s delegation to the 10 day meeting will share best practices on the international policy framework for the promotion of the welfare of women and the girl child.

The Zambian envoy to the United Nations said Mrs Wina will also hold various high level bilateral meetings including engagements with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President and the UN under secretary as well as Executive Secretary for the UN women.

Amb Kapambwe said that according to latest UN statistics, 70 per cent of women are plying their skills in the agriculture sector and yet only 15 per cent are having access to financial services.

This year’s CSW theme is “Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls”

Amb Kapambwe has expressed satisfaction at the preparations for the Vice-President’s scheduled participation at the 62nd Session of the Commission on the Status of Women from the 10th of march to the 18th of march 2018 in new york.

Amb Kapambwe said the CSW is significant because it is the principle platform for countries around the globe to share best practices regarding issues surrounding women.

He stated that the CSW he is provided the biggest interface where international norms and policy meant to improve the welfare of women and girls are set.

Amb Kapambwe explained that the zambian delegation will take the opportunity to indicate to the world the achievement Zambia has so far scored while at the same time sharing with other Member States the challenges the country is facing.

He stated that Zambia is going to highlight the achievements made in the fight against early marriages, campaign against gender discrimination and other vices affecting young girls.

“Zambia will co-sponsor some of the side meetings, one of which will focus on early marriages, where Her Honour the Vice President is expected to make interventions, highlighting the efforts being made to end the vice. Once a girl child is forced into early marriage, their future is curtailed,” Amb Kapambwe said.

Some of the jhigh level meeting Her Honour the Vice President is expected to attend include one themed ‘the voice of rural women for sustainable and healthy future”, which will be co-hosted by the permanent missions of zambia and Italy as well as attend a meeting that will focus on increasing women’s access to financial products.

A meeting on accelerating efforts to end child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) will be held and will be co-hosted by Zambia and Burkina Faso, in partnership with UNICEF, UNFPA, and UN Women.