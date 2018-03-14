Murder accused Tshiabu Benos has pleaded with the Lusaka High Court not to convict her of murder but manslaughter.

This is in a case where Benos is accused of killing her boyfriend Revees Malambo using a knife.

Benos has argued before High Court Judge Getrude Chawatama that she acted in self-defense as can be seen from the evidence that was deduced in court.

She said in the event that the court does not want to accept this argument it should find her guilty of Manslaughter because she was provoked by Malambo.

She told judge Chawatama that this argument was well established during trial.

This is contained in the written submission filed in the High court.

But the state has argued to the contrary, saying the suspect should be convicted of murder.

The state has told the court that Benos’ version of events on the fateful day is self-preserving and cooked to mislead the court.

The state has submitted that it has proved the matter beyond any reasonable doubt, hence the need to find the suspect guilty of murder and not manslaughter.

The court is expected to set the Judgement date now that the submissions have been made by both parties.