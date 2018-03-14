Central Province have arrested the South African national who was steering the boat that capsized on Poosa Dam and claimed the lives of six pupils.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase, has confirmed the arrest of Lew Stern, 28 in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe.

Mr. Njase said Stern was arrested on Tuesday and has been detained at Serenje Police Station.

He said the suspect has been charged with two counts under the Inland Water Shipping Act for dangerous or reckless navigation, causing death and failing to provide life jackets to the number of people that were on board respectively.

On February 16, this year, six pupils aged between 9 and 14 of Poosa Primary School drowned in a dam at Kachipapa farm in Serenje District.