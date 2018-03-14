The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE)has refuted the story circulating on social media on the date for the Kuomboka ceremony.

BRE Prime Minister, also known as Ngambela, Nyambe Mwenda says it is not true that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will take place on April 7.

Ngambela Mwenda says the story is false and that the matter has not yet been addressed.

He has called for calm, as he is the only one authorised to announce the date for the Kuomboka.

Ngambela Mwenda has also advised those misusing social media to refrain from misleading the masses, as it paints a bad picture on the BRE.

The Ngambela said the Kuomboka is an international event which must be respected.

And Induna Imandi has called on well-wishers to come on board and offer support towards hosting of the ceremony