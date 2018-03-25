

LUSAKA lawyer Tutwa Ngulube says if the opposition UPND is serious with dialogue it should withdraw the proposed impeachment motion.

And former Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Protection Loyd Kaziya says it was wishful thinking for the opposition to assume he would join forces with them adding that his loyalty was with President Lungu and would never betray him.

And Mr Ngulube who is also Kabwe Central Member of Parliament says the impeachment motion is bound to fail because the opposition has no numbers in Parliament.

Reacting in interview with ZNBC Yesterday to claims by UPND that there PF MPs that may vote in favor of the impeachment motion, Mr Ngulube said that those who care to read the Constitution will note that there is nothing wrong that the President had done to warrant the motion.

“There is a dialogue process between the PF, the UPND and all these opposition political parties. So the presentation of the impeachment motion to Parliament is an attack on the dialogue process so we wish to urge the Members of Parliament that have presented the petition (motion) to withdraw it and commit themselves to the dialogue process. Because for now I do not think the presentation of the petition was done in good faith, ” Said Mr Ngulube

“And secondly, I don’t think the President has committed any offense for which Parliament can be called to investigate.”

And Matero Member of Parliament Kaziya says the fact that he was dropped as a cabinet minister should not be misconstrued as being deviant to the norms and values of the party, PF.

He was reacting to social media comments associating him with the impeachment against President Lungu.

“Please ignore the insinuation going round on Social media associating me with the impeachment vote against my boss. Everyone knows where I place my loyalty. Im a very committed PF member and will not betray my trust to my President. I Lloyd Mulenga Kaziya will always pay my royalty to my President His Excellence Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Said Hon Kaziya

” Being dropped as CABINET Minister should not be misconstrued as being deviant to the norms and values of my party PF. I will remain PF and will deliver in Matero. It’s wishful thinking to assume I will join forces with opposition.”

Meanwhile, State House has stated that an impeachment motion against President Lungu which the UPND has taken to Parliament will not succeed because they do not have enough members in the house.

And President lungu said the impeachment motion had potential to jeopardize dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition which is being facilitated by the Commonwealth

Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda told journalists on Friday that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was not bothered by the action of the opposition UPND because he knows it will not succeed.