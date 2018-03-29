The Lusaka Magistrate Court has summoned the Deputy Director General of the Immigration Department to testify in court this afternoon on the whereabouts of Chishimba Kambwili’s passport which was confiscated last week.

In a notice of subpoena issued this morning, the Deputy Chief of Immigration should testify before Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile at 14:30 Hours this afternoon.

The Deputy Chief of Immigration is also expected to answer questions on where Mr Kambwili’s passport is which has been deposed as being in the possession of the Department of Immigration.

Yesterday, Mr Kambwili accused Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo having instructed Immigration officials to hide the passport as a way of preventing him from meeting bail conditions.