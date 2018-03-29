The Lusaka Magistrate Court has summoned the Deputy Director General of the Immigration Department to testify in court this afternoon on the whereabouts of Chishimba Kambwili’s passport which was confiscated last week.
In a notice of subpoena issued this morning, the Deputy Chief of Immigration should testify before Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile at 14:30 Hours this afternoon.
The Deputy Chief of Immigration is also expected to answer questions on where Mr Kambwili’s passport is which has been deposed as being in the possession of the Department of Immigration.
Yesterday, Mr Kambwili accused Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo having instructed Immigration officials to hide the passport as a way of preventing him from meeting bail conditions.
OK THE DIRECT MAY GO IN TILL TUESDAY
Why treat Kambwili like this kanshi? Let him out on bail. If he runs away out of country that’s fine.
In fact us are not complaining about Kambwili’s Jerabos money.
Zambians have nothing against crazy Kambwili, except Tongas who have adopted him.
Kambwili must quit politics if he is not just feigning illness because his epilepsy the country has witnessed makes him unfit for a stressful political career.
Sad Kambwili has a concoction of diseases: obesity, diabetes, heart complications khunyu or nyili-njili (epileptic). Now we understand his political convulsions-ama fits.
This man Kambwili has more lives than a cat!
Kambwili must quit politics if he is not just feigning illness because his epilepsy(khunyu or nyili njili) the country has witnessed makes him unfit for a stressful political career.
Is Kambwili already guilty?
The passport will br found after easter. Let him stay for easter weekend… The ACC found K5million in his personal account , another K480,000 and another K189,000 from Zanaco and not in Mwamona Engineering Company account. Thats why he’s been suspected as proceeds of crime. Who paid him those amounts??? He can run away from Zambia..
He’s acting the tough guy. Running away from the law would be cowardly. He asked for it, though I sympathise with him.
But when was the passport taken away from him? Not that I am doubting him. …but he just came back from RSA or he was traveling without a passport. Knowing how vocal Kambwili is it’s difficult to envisage how he could have kept quiet if Kampyongo had grabbed this passport. Having said this it’s just right for GRZ to pass the document to the government so that the man ca have some rest from the hectic life he’s just experienced.
Is Kambwili normal? It’s either he’s a super human being or they should his hospital to the one next to Levy Mwanawasa. In one moment he’s fainting, in another he’s fully awake and issuing statements. I am sure doctors at CFB told authorities the truth
The political developments in Zambia are scary, the amount of national resources and time being spent on the persecution of the opposition had become our daily bread. The nation is hurting, anger, frustration, hunger and hatred have become the order of the day. The pleasure to see another locked up or taken to court as a way of punishing those with alternative views is on the rise. How did we get here, the Christian nation that finds joy in the pain of others. The choice of words used by those we call leaders, the behind the scene schemes to oppress others is what gives them joy. Greatness and happiness does not come from inflicting pain on those who disagree with you – such happiness is cosmetic
Kambwili, when you are taken to court, acc or the police, you faint, fall to walk etc but you are able to have a press conference in the icu which is a ward reserved for patients on life support machines. You do that with an oxygen tube stuck in you nose. I have noticed that when some of these politicians are having issues with the law they feign sickness. You cannot f00l some of us like you do your cadres. Just be man enough. We are tired of your silly drama.