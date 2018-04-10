Roan United, Konkola Blades, Kansanshi Dynamos, Chambishi and newly promoted side Trident FC of Kalumbila all recorded wins on the opening weekend of the 2018 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 season.
Trident are the early pace-setters after thumping FQMO Roads 2-0 in the North Western derby at home on Sunday.
Ex-Konkola striker Smart “Chowa” Chisenga scored a brace as Trident shot to the top of the Zone 2 table via goal difference.
At Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya, Roan United edged Gomes Wanderers 1-0 with coach Israel Mwanza’s side Kansanshi Dynamos stealing a 2-1 win at Ndola United earlier on Saturday.
Konkola Blades beat FQMO Mining 1-0 and Chambishi stunned Mufulira Blackpool 1-0 away at Kachofa Stadium in Kamuchanga, Mufulira.
Elsewhere, the much anticipated opening match between Mufulira Wanderers and Kalulushi Modern Stars ended in a goalless draw at Independence Stadium in Kalulushi.
FAZ DIVISION 1 ZONE 2 – WEEK RESULTS
Kalulushi Modern Star 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers
Kashikishi 0-0 Mining Rangers
FQMO Mining 0-1 Konkola Blades
ZNS Lwamfumu 0-0 Indeni
Mufulira Blackpool 0-1 Chambishi
Trident 2-0 FQMO Roads
Ndola United 1-2 Kansanshi Dynamos
Roan United 1-0 Gomes
ZONE 1 – Week 2
Riflemen 3-0 Lundazi Utd (Walkover)
Lusaka City Council 3-0 Petauke United (Walkover)
Circuit City 1-0 City of Lusaka
Kafue Celtic 0-0 Police College
Young Buffaloes 3-0 Paramilitary
Chipata Council 0-2 Malaiti Rangers
Katete Rangers 2-2 Happy Hearts
Lusaka Tigers 2-2 Wonderful