Roan United, Konkola Blades, Kansanshi Dynamos, Chambishi and newly promoted side Trident FC of Kalumbila all recorded wins on the opening weekend of the 2018 FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 season.

Trident are the early pace-setters after thumping FQMO Roads 2-0 in the North Western derby at home on Sunday.

Ex-Konkola striker Smart “Chowa” Chisenga scored a brace as Trident shot to the top of the Zone 2 table via goal difference.

At Kafubu Stadium in Luanshya, Roan United edged Gomes Wanderers 1-0 with coach Israel Mwanza’s side Kansanshi Dynamos stealing a 2-1 win at Ndola United earlier on Saturday.

Konkola Blades beat FQMO Mining 1-0 and Chambishi stunned Mufulira Blackpool 1-0 away at Kachofa Stadium in Kamuchanga, Mufulira.

Elsewhere, the much anticipated opening match between Mufulira Wanderers and Kalulushi Modern Stars ended in a goalless draw at Independence Stadium in Kalulushi.

FAZ DIVISION 1 ZONE 2 – WEEK RESULTS

Kalulushi Modern Star 0-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Kashikishi 0-0 Mining Rangers

FQMO Mining 0-1 Konkola Blades

ZNS Lwamfumu 0-0 Indeni

Mufulira Blackpool 0-1 Chambishi

Trident 2-0 FQMO Roads

Ndola United 1-2 Kansanshi Dynamos

Roan United 1-0 Gomes

ZONE 1 – Week 2

Riflemen 3-0 Lundazi Utd (Walkover)

Lusaka City Council 3-0 Petauke United (Walkover)

Circuit City 1-0 City of Lusaka

Kafue Celtic 0-0 Police College

Young Buffaloes 3-0 Paramilitary

Chipata Council 0-2 Malaiti Rangers

Katete Rangers 2-2 Happy Hearts

Lusaka Tigers 2-2 Wonderful