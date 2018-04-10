Vodafone Zambia has appointed Jussab Kara as its new Chief Technical and Information Technology Officer with effect from April 1, 2018 as part of the operator’s drive to reinforce its network and fast-track its technology strategy.

“I’m delighted to be joining Vodafone Zambia at this exciting time, as we drive forward the likes of 4G-Advanced and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) all of which will power the new digital economy. We aim to be the key enabler of this digital revolution, drawing on our leading position in areas such innovation to transform how businesses operate and how we live our lives,” said Kara upon his appointment.

Jussab has more than 19 years of extensive telecommunications experience. His career begun with Zamcell/Celtel in 1999 where he worked in several areas including, customer service, finance, billing, marketing and Information Technology. After which, he joined MTN Zambia in 2013 as the Executive Departmental Head of Information Technology until March of 2018.

He holds an Honors Degree in Computer Science, Accounting qualification, Graduate qualifications in technology, a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and currently pursuing law.

Lars Stork, CEO of Vodafone Zambia said: “I have no doubt that our new CTIO will bring the capability and expertise to continue to build Vodafone Zambia as a flagship digital service provider with superior network quality and innovative technology.

“We’ve got a very strong network roadmap, which includes coverage expansion, Voice over LTE and I’m excited about everything we’ll be delivering for customers.”