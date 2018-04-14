MISA Zambia has urged media practitioners in the country to develop keen interest in reporting on pension related issues so that the public is better informed.

MISA Vice Chairperson, Hyde Haguta said media personnel play an important role in influencing the decision of the public hence the need for them to have proper and correct information on such issues.

He was speaking at a media seminar organized by the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) in conjunction with MISA in Lusaka yesterday.

The seminar was aimed at educating and sensitizing media practitioners on PSPF operations around the country.

Speaking at the same event, PSPF Director, Danstan Mafuta said that PSPF has opened branches countrywide so that people will not have to travel to Lusaka to get their benefits.

He said PSPF membership is composed of all public services workers who joined the scheme before the year 2000 when NAPSA was created except for Defense Force and all other security wings.

And PSPF Director for Investment, Matandiko Matandiko said PSPF has various investments such as the construction of the Longacres Mall in Lusaka, estimated at a cost of 72 million dollars.

Mr. Matandiko stated that such investments are meant to earn an income that will cater for the future projects and other plans.

And Resident Engineer, Terrence Mukula said the construction of the mall which is at 28 percent is expected to be completed in March next year.

Speaking when PSPF, MISA Zambia and journalists toured the site, Mr. Mukula said the project will comprise of a shopping mall and a hotel among other facilities.