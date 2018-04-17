We wrap-up how our European-based stars fared over the last three days at their respective overseas leagues.

RUSSIA

On Monday, Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for second division side Spartak Moscow 2 in their 1-0 away loss at FK Chimki.

Spartak 2 are 13th in the 20-team league after Monday’s away defeat at the 11th placed host side.

Sakala is 10th on the 2nd division top scorers list with 9 league goals, six behind Russian Andrey Kozlov of 2nd placed Orenburg.

AUSTRIA

On Sunday, midfielder Enock Mwepu scored his first league goal for leaders RB Salzburg’s in a 6-2 away win over 5th placed Admira.

Mwepu, who scored the third goal in the 36th minute, played the full 90 minutes for the Austrian champions but his compatriot and striker Patson Daka is still out following his recent recovery from injury.

BELGIUM

Also on Sunday, midfielder Emmanuel Banda came on in the 81st minute in KV Oostende’s 2-2 home draw against St Truiden.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Edward Chilufya was not selected by Djurgardens IF on Sunday in their 2-0 away loss at AIK.

Chilufya has made just one appearance on March 18 when he came off the bench during a Cup tie in a 2-0 win over AIK and has so far made the substitute bench seven times.