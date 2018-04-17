Cassey Nyemba was born in October 1980, in Ndola, Zambia. She states that she grew up with music inside her, and that she decided she would give out her hands to the less privileged and the homeless children, as well as street kids. She decided to do this because it relates to what she experienced and what she had seen around her when she was young. She then decided if one day she gets successful in her music career, the less privileged would be her first priority. She places her fate in the hands of God and draws strength from his power.

Her music is a mixture of Reggae, African Dance Hall, and Afro Beat, but she is also looking forward to work and share the stages with all kinds of different artists from all over the world in the near future as she believes in learning from different cultures and maybe sharing her experiences with other musicians and develop different ideas about music. At the moment she is focussing on her doing her own style of music, but she is sure that one day she will feature and work with the all Zambian artists, both male and female.

Her inspiration to pursue her music-career came at a young age being inspired by music legends such as Shabba Ranks, Lady Patra, Buju-Banton and Beeni Man.

Cassey has had the opportunity to share the stage with artists such as Dbanj, Kiss Daniel, and Davido among others. She feels it is important for her to share the stage with artist from all kinds of different cultures and countries in order for her grow as an artist.

Speaking about her latest single “Homeless” she said that the motivation behind it was to show the world that these forgotten underprivileged children are very important and that we must consider, support and help them. “They have to be recognized like all other children.The lives these children are experiencing every day really relates to what I went through and what I have seen around me from the age of 13”.

Apart from music, other points of interest include fashion and beauty. Therefore, she has a human hair extension business, a clothing line for women, as well as beauty products for women.

Fans can find her music on YouTube, Spotify, GooglePlay, Deezer, beatport, Rhapsody, digital, Shazam, and quabuz.

