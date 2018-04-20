Government says all public service employees should refrain from abusing government vehicles to ensure efficient transport system is operated in a cost effective manner.
This follows reports of misuse of Government vehicles which has been noted to be leading to the high expenditure on fuel, service and repairs.
Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati said failure to comply will attract some punitive action against those found wanting
Mr. Mutati disclosed that it is important to note that all utility Government fleet are supposed to be used to provide services related to Government operations.
He further urged the public to take keen interest in the matter by reporting any public officer seen misusing Government transport.
He also stated that among common trends of misuse of Government vehicles that have been recorded include the driving of vehicles without filling in a log book and with an unsigned Log Book and being on an unauthorized route.
“Other trends are driving a Government vehicle without a certificate of competence, without a weekend pass and for personal errands as well as parking at unauthorized places such as bars,” he said.
He stated that in this regard, government has come up with measures to deal with the same when found wanting like the payment of a fine ranging from K150.00 to K1000.00 among other measures.
“In order to enforce compliance the Ministry shall strengthen the implementation with measurers such as undertaking regular road patrols and spot checks by the Controller of Government Transport which will include the use of Breathalyzers to arrest the trend of driving under the influence of alcohol,” he said.
Mr. Mutati emphasized on the need for discipline amongst the public service employees on the utilization of Government vehicles meant for the purpose of delivering service to the citizens.
This is according to a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula.
