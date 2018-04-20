LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of the week April 20, 2018 0 17 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Topstars Communication Manager Cliff Sichone handover the chaque amount to K150,000 to Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Lars Stork towards ‘all out for our event flow’ which will hold at Woodlands Stadium on the 27th and 28th April,2018 during the press briefing at Vodafone President Edgar Lungu pose with Zambia Golf Union Mrembers during the ZANACO Masters Golf Tournament at Lusaka Golf Club President Edgar Lungu with Zambia Golf Union President Jason Kalizamani Jr during the ZANACO Masters Golf Tournament at Lusaka Golf Club President Edgar Lungu shake hands with Zambia Golf Union President Jason Kalizamani Jr during the ZANACO Masters Golf Tournament at Lusaka Golf Club President Edgar Lungu being taken to the greens during the ZANACO Masters Golf Tournament at Lusaka Golf Club President Edgar Lungu with Sports Minister Moses Mawere and Zambia Golf Union President Jason Kalizamani Jr during the ZANACO Masters Golf Tournament at Lusaka Golf Club President Edgar Lungu with Zambia Golf Union members and sponsorduring the ZANACO Masters Golf Tournament at Lusaka Golf Club Some of the residents waiting to find means of crossing the 45m Luombe Bridge to go access social amenities like health and schools. The Luombe bridge which connects Chilubula Mission and Lukulu North Farm block has been washed away by heavy rains being experienced in Kasama district Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme being welcomed to Washington DC by Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States of America Dr Ngosa Simbyakula at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) Director, Patrick Lungu talking to Turkish Ambassador to Zambia Sebnem Incesu when she paid a courtesy call on him at his office, a move aimed at working together in media related issues SOS Children’s Village donates Assorted Educational Materials worth K226,000 to four Schools SOS Children’s Village donates Assorted Educational Materials worth K226,000 to four Schools President Edgar Lungu joined the newly installed bishop Alick Banda in having a lunch. President Edgar Lungu greeting Livingstone diocese pastoral coordinator Fr Jean Damascene Rurangwa Zambia 1st lady Esther Lungu greeting Livingstone diocese pastoral coordinator Fr Jean Damascene Rurangwa Larfarge Commercial Director Giovanni Murialdo(right) talking to Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Officer Leina Gabaraane during the binastore franchisee workshop at stanbic bank training center Stanbic Bank chief Executive Officer Leina Gabaraane addressing participants during the binastore franchisee workshop at stambic bank training center Minister of National Development Planning Honourable Alexander Chiteme and Minister of Finance Honourable Margaret Mwanakatwe participating in the 16th Statutory Meeting of the Africa Group 1 Constituency at the IMF/World Bank 2018 Spring Meetings at World Bank Headquarters Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development Christopher (Mvunga second right) consulting with Special Assistant to the President for Economic Development Affairs Hibeene Mwiinga at the 16th Statutory Meeting of the Africa Group 1 Constituency at the IMF/World Bank 2018 Spring Meetings at World Bank Headquarters Related Posts:The week in PicturesWeek in Pictures (Updated)The Week in PicturesPictures this WeekThis Week in Pictures Loading...