The Zambia Police in Kazungula District in Southern province has arrested a 36 year-old man for allegedly killing his 62 year old wife, following a domestic dispute in the early hours of today.

Masilingi Mashekabo of Mambova village in Chief Sekute’s area, allegedly killed his wife by beating her using a paddling stick after a marital dispute.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Bonny Kapeso who confirmed the incident in a statement identified the deceased as Sarah Samapande, of the same address.

Mr. Kapeso noted that the incident occurred around 01: 30hrs in early this morning.

The couple is said to have been married for two years with no children between them.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder and will appear in court soon.