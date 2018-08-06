President Edgar Lungu says every person regardless of age, political affiliation, tribe or social economical class has got a responsibility to make positive contributions to the nation’s wellbeing.

President Lungu says transforming people in the nation should not be left to government alone but calls for concerted efforts from all Zambians.

Mr. Lungu says for this reason, his administration stands ready to work with any person, charity or institution that helps in promoting social-economic change.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in Lusaka last evening during the 10th anniversary of Gospel Artist, Kings Malembe Malembe.

The Republican President said this in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfredah Sumaili at the same event.

“ Music has a potential to imparting values to the people and plays an important role in touching and changing lives of people by promoting peace and unity but it should not be used to spread hatred and division in the nation, “ he said.

Mr. Lungu for this reason praised Kings Malembe Malembe for his talent in transforming the lives of people in shaping them to Christ through singing gospel music.

He added that his administration through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs shall endeavour to create a favourable enabling environment of religious freedoms for both Christians and non-Christians to co-exist in accordance with the republican constitution.

And National Arts Council of Zambia Chairman Patrick Samwimbila said the music industry has created jobs to the local people especially the youth.

Mr. Samwimbila said music is not just about entertainment but a vehicle to promotion of national values and principles among the people.

He appealed to the Government to consider giving his institute a piece of land for the construction of a Music National Centre where a studio, galleries and crafts would be established.

At the same event , Kings Malembe Malembe’s Fix-Me and Lesa Elmwali track albums were also jointly launched.

The 10th anniversary held at Lusaka’s Woodlands Stadium was witnessed and attended by Zambia Association of Musicians president Tivo Shikapwasha, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, Zambia Shall will Be Saved founder and opposition MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba and other renowned gospel singer Ephraim among others.