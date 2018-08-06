President Edgar Lungu says every person regardless of age, political affiliation, tribe or social economical class has got a responsibility to make positive contributions to the nation’s wellbeing.
President Lungu says transforming people in the nation should not be left to government alone but calls for concerted efforts from all Zambians.
Mr. Lungu says for this reason, his administration stands ready to work with any person, charity or institution that helps in promoting social-economic change.
ZANIS reports that President Lungu said this in Lusaka last evening during the 10th anniversary of Gospel Artist, Kings Malembe Malembe.
The Republican President said this in a speech read on his behalf by Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfredah Sumaili at the same event.
“ Music has a potential to imparting values to the people and plays an important role in touching and changing lives of people by promoting peace and unity but it should not be used to spread hatred and division in the nation, “ he said.
Mr. Lungu for this reason praised Kings Malembe Malembe for his talent in transforming the lives of people in shaping them to Christ through singing gospel music.
He added that his administration through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs shall endeavour to create a favourable enabling environment of religious freedoms for both Christians and non-Christians to co-exist in accordance with the republican constitution.
And National Arts Council of Zambia Chairman Patrick Samwimbila said the music industry has created jobs to the local people especially the youth.
Mr. Samwimbila said music is not just about entertainment but a vehicle to promotion of national values and principles among the people.
He appealed to the Government to consider giving his institute a piece of land for the construction of a Music National Centre where a studio, galleries and crafts would be established.
At the same event , Kings Malembe Malembe’s Fix-Me and Lesa Elmwali track albums were also jointly launched.
The 10th anniversary held at Lusaka’s Woodlands Stadium was witnessed and attended by Zambia Association of Musicians president Tivo Shikapwasha, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa, Zambia Shall will Be Saved founder and opposition MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba and other renowned gospel singer Ephraim among others.
Are you confused Mr. President. I thought your government just stopped a good Zambian in Kasempa from helping his community upgrade roads and schools saying it is the job of the sitting government. To you everything is politics you do not love this country. Learn from KK the sacrifices those people made for the country and see the legacy that Mwanawasa left with mistakes but a better Zambia. As for you the day you leave that seat we will all party as your fake humble self has left all with brains disappointed.
KK? No presdeint has presided better than Presdient Lungu.
DO not compare Lungu with Kaunda.
Kaunda was an authoritarian, History will judge President Lungu BETTER than any other Zambian president.
He is the best ever
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Good call, ECL! so sad that people have to be told to improve their communities. Isnt it common sense?
This mental patient Lungu talks a lot of gibberish.
What has he contributed to the country since he got elected?
Can someone gag this man permanently? He is annoying
He wants people to transform Zambia when …. maize price is at its lowest (factoring inflation & forex), citizens now have to pay for boreholes even where his government has failed to provide water even for farming, now WHT on rentals, he supports none productive caders to become rich without any entrepreurial input by just supplying USD 42 million worth of merchandise without engaging in any production while those struggling to produce are being taxed heavily and given no breather by ZRA… and biggest of all the CHINESE! You are failing to manage our interaction with Chinese that will enhance locals access to that gigantic market instead u cry day in day out how Chinese will help u
@Mushota, whoever is paying you to Blog is really happy with your work of constant “stup*dity” .lol. You are miles better than Nubian Pricess for sure as she is boring..lol…
Because PF has miserably failed to positively transform the country said the clown called Lungu.
Baba a Lungu mwakangiwa chabe calling for help. If you were successful in developing the country we would not hear speeches like these.
The President is RIGHT yet again.
What an inspirational man.
Only an unwashed person will not commend this monumental message.
He is right isn’t he?
I hold a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Seems like you have not washed unkempt places on you self …..
Never has Zambia seen so much tribal division , corruption , moral decay and debt as now under lungu.
These tribal divisions are you fault lungu.
You watched as CK went on air to attack Tongas , you applauded him.
Half of the population were suspicious of you election win….if you were so sure of your election win , instead of letting the courts hear their evidence of rigging , you banned the courts from hearing their evidence….
Now you rule over a fragmented society. All your fault lungu.
It ia the duty of any President to guide his nation with inspirational messages like these. If you refuse to do good for your country then you want to do harm, no two ways about it. But for that today you must be a tribal disciple of underfive and a cadre of the upnd tribal faction. So which is it, Lazy jj?