The family of former Nkana and Zambia midfielder Bobton Chella say he suffered from kidney failure prior to his death.

Chella died at the age of 50 on Tuesday at Malcolm Watson Hospital in Mufulira.

The retired prolific midfielder starred for Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers in the 1990s.

His young brother John Chella has since announced that Chella will be buried on Friday at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.

“Cause of death his kidney failure,” he said.

And funeral gathering has been shifted from Mufulira to his home in Chachacha, Kitwe.

“Funeral gathering is on Mboloma Street in Chachacha, Kitwe and burial will take place on Friday at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.

Chella is survived by a wife and three children – two girls and one boy.