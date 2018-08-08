Talented but controversial footballer Fwayo Tembo has taken to Facebook to discuss his status at FAZ Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos.

Dynamos on Tuesday accused Tembo of leaving the club without informing them of his whereabouts saying the players has not been reporting for training for three months now.

But responding to followers on his Facebook account named Mbuzi Zagwa, Tembo said he had terminated his contract with the club over nonpayment of wages.

“I am around am home! Don’t mind these bosses for nothing; they just boast they can’t even afford to pay the players,” Tembo responded to one of the comments.

“No one has given me any letter. I gave them termination letter,” he said.

He joined the Lusaka side last season after his acrimonious departure from Power Dynamos.

Tembo hinted that he would bounce back in action soon.

He has previously played for National Assembly, Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel, Basel in Switzerland and FC Astra of Romania.