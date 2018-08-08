The nasty and bruising battle for survival continues to claim its managerial casualties in the second and final phase of the 2018 FAZ Super Division this season with two coaches departing in one day.

Lumwana Radiants and Nchanga Rangers have both parted company with Zeddy Saileti and Hector Chilombo respectively.

Saileti, who has been in charge at Lumwana since June, 2017 left on Tuesday, after the club declined to renew his contract following a poor run this season.

His contract expired on June 30 and has been working without a substantive deal since then and leaves the club on the back of four successive league defeats.

Under him Lumwana attained their best finish since they were promoted in 2016 when they finished 8th in 2017.

Lumwana are also sandwiched between two other demotion candidates who are gaining momentum while they are in free-fall.

Napsa, who are just below Lumwana in 17th place on 21 points are unbeaten in their last five games.

National Assembly, who are just above Lumwana at number 15 on 28 points, one point ahead of them, have not lost their last four games that included a 2-1 away win over Saileti’s team on July 14.

Assistant coach Gift Kampamba and John Munkonje will be in interim charge as Lumwana face Zanaco away this Saturday in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Chilombo’s three month reign at second from bottom Nchanga also ended on Tuesday.

Chilombo leaves after mustering just one win and three draws from fifteen games in charge since taking over from Evans Sakala on May 19.

Nchanga are second from bottom on 17 points from 26 games with a match in hand.

Dean Mwiinde is believed to be finally on his way up on a miracle trip to Chingola.

Other coaches to have made way in the bottom half of the table are Honour Janza who has been suspended by Red Arrows and have risen four places from 16th to 14 with two successive wins under interim coach Chisi Mbewe since his departure on July 23.

Fewdays Musonda who threw in the towel at last placed Monze Swallows a week ago.