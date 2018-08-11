The UPND has officially reported UNZA lecturer Dr Faustin Banda to the police for obtaining money and election materials by false pretence.
UPND Chairman for Elections Garry Nkombo told journalists after lodging a complaint at Lusaka Central Police that the UPND suspect Dr. Banda connived with some people to remove the party from the ballot box.
According to Mr Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central MP, Dr. Banda who was due to be the party’s candidate in the Kasenengwa parliamentary election before mysteriously disappearing should account for his behaviour which defranchised the party.
“As the UPND, we have officially reported Dr Faustin Sitima Banda to the police for obraining goods by false pretence. We want him to account for his pretentious action.We are satisfied that his actions do amount to an act of criminality and should be answerable,” he said.
“For reasons unknown, Dr. Banda did not travel to Kasenengwa where he was scheduled to file his nomination. If Dr. Banda had no intention of deceiving the party, he could have returned the materials to the party and explain the challenges in time,” Mr Nkombo added.
He said as a result of Dr Banda’s action, the party lost not only the time to reorganize but also the opportunity to take party in the Kasenengwa bye election.
The Mazabuka lawmaker added that it now remains with the police to carry out his duty and bring the culprit to book,an action which will deter would be offenders.
The matter was reported to Detective Chief Inspector Mooka.
And The ruling PF has described as unfounded hallucinations assertions it bought off opposition candidates who failed to file nominations for the September by-elections.
Media Director Sunday Chanda said that such assertions are coming from desperate political parties that have no sense of direction.
Mr. Chanda noted that it was not true, for example, that the ruling PF was behind the disappearance of the opposition UPND candidate for the Kasenengwa Parliamentary by-elections Faustin Banda.
In an interview, Mr. Chanda stated that the claim by opposition NDC that the ruling PF adopted its preferred candidate for the Kasenengwa by-election, also makes sad reading.
Mr. Chanda said that the ruling party does not expect to have crowns in the political space in the manner the opposition NDC is portraying itself by making such claim, adding that the truth of the matter was that the ruling PF had 17 candidates that applied for adoption among whom the Central Committee settled for Sensio Banda.
Our leaders in UPND should just take responsibility for bad decisions they have been making. We were told they had many candidates who had applied for Kasenengwa, when Banda withdrew how come they couldn’t pick another candidate among them and quickly issue adoption certificate. Katuka is becoming a liability and we need him out than just accuse PF. Even Satan sometimes gets worried when he hears man say the devil made me do it.
Mutinta we are sorry you feel that way. However i can assure you that as a party we take screening of our candidates seriously. However, in the imperfect world it does happen sometimes that people you select end up disappointing. There is a lot more to this and we as a party have initiated investigations and also have the police working on this. Again i can only apologise on behalf of our party. We welcome any feedback and suggestions from you
This is how we deal with corrupt elements. As a party we believe that one is innocent until proven guilty. We leave it in the hands of the law enforcers to investigate. Unlike the pf we take allegations of theft seriously. Even theft of mere bottle of fanta is still theft. We suspect that pf might have had a hand in this. We hope the police will remain unbiased and fair in their approach. I hope you all have a good weekend. My wife and i are spending it in italy for our anniversary. I love this woman
It’s an inside job. People are not happy with the UPND leadership and are showing it in the manner Banda did. PF has no hand in this. The party is headed for a straight victory with or without UPND. Learn your lesson UPND and reorganize, starting with leadership. The likes of HH and GBM are not leadership material. They have failed dismally.
It is wise sometimes to not give biased comments on an issue that is being investigated by our internal party system as well as the police. Should this go to the courts i would recommend you zip your mouth lest you are found for contempt of court.
It seems you have got the wrong end of the stick. No one is harrasing this man. He was handed party resources for the sole purpose of the election. He chose to run away with party property. How is reporting an alleged theft harrasing someone? Is this what you are taught in pf or ndc?
We welcome constructive solutions from you. How should this be tackled
It’s his word against theirs. He will simply give some plausible explanation. As for money he is alleged to have been given, he’ll simply say he used it for travel and other incidentals. Next time lock in your candidate and on nomination day take him to the center if it means by force do it.
I think that is a very naive way to deal with things. Why should we in a civilised society lock up an adult against the possibility of theft? You cannot predict every event or human action. It does happen sometimes that the very people you trust end up disappointing you.for example you voted lungu and now the chap and his party are stealing left right centre forcing you to defend their actions by you claiming you are some successful farmer. Let us learn to be honest and objective. Up to now yohr party has failed to deal with elements like kaizer zulu…