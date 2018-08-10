Vice President, Inonge Wina has arrived in Chisamba district to launch the Central Province Investment Forum and Expo slated for October this year.

Mrs Wina who travelled by road, arrived in the district about 09:45 hours accompanied by Finance Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe, several Ministers and Permanent Secretaries from other ministries and provinces.

The Vice President is in Chisamba at the invitation of the Central Provincial Administration to launch the Investment Forum and Expo scheduled to take place on October 8 to 13, 2018.

Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga and Central Province Permanent Secretary, Chada Kabwe were on hand to receive the Vice President at Fringila Lodge.

Others who were on hand to receive Mrs Wina include District Commissioners, traditional leaders and several Members of Parliament (MPs).

The Vice President is later this afternoon expected to launch the Investment Forum and Expo, whose theme is Accelerating Investment for Inclusive and Sustainable Development