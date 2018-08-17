Green Buffaloes have a chance to join Zesco United at the top of the FAZ Super Division when they face National Assembly on Saturday in the Lusaka derby.

Second placed Buffaloes are currently on 59 points, three behind leaders Zesco, who have a CAF Champions League match on Saturday in Swaziland.

The Soldiers face Assembly at Woodlands Stadium with the aim of returning to winning ways after last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Buildcon at home in Lusaka.

On the other hand, Assembly are eager to collect more points as they seek to survive relegation.

The Parliamentarians are two places above the relegation zone with 29 points from 28 matches played.

Buffaloes beat Assembly 1-0 in the first round match played in May.

Elsewhere in Kitwe, Arthur Davies Stadium his hosting a high profile Week 29 match between Power Dynamos and Zanaco.

Power and Zanaco clash in the lunch time match at 12h30 – seeking places in the top four.

Power and Zanaco are 5th and 6th on the table with 48 and 47 points respectively.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first round match played in Lusaka last May.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 29

18/08/18

15:00 Nchanga Rangers Vs Nkwazi

15:00 Lumwana Radiants Vs Napsa Stars

15:00 Green Eagles Vs Red Arrows

15:00 Lusaka Dynamos Vs Nakambala Leopards

13:00 Forest Rangers Vs Kitwe United

15:00 Buildcon Vs Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

15:00 National Assembly Vs Green Buffaloes

15:00 Power Dynamos Vs Zanaco

19/08/18

15:00 Nkana Vs Kabwe Warriors

POSTPONED

Zesco United Vs New Monze Swallows