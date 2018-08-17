Lusaka Dynamos will get to keep their 2018 Barclays Cup slot despite failing to make the top six cut after playing their allotted opening 19 games of the season.

Dynamos failed to finish the first half of the season in the top six and instead landed at number 8 on 28 points after playing and losing two of their rescheduled three games that were outstanding when they had over six players away on international duty for their respective national teams in May.

However, FAZ said Dynamos were obliged to qualify after accruing 33 points in their subsequent games played after Week 19 and that it was all still within the rules.

The decision saw Green Eagles bumped out of the Barclays Cup.

“The misconception is that people think that Barclays Cup participants will be chosen on account of clubs having played from Week 1 to Week 19. We need to draw a line here, it is not going by weeks, it is going by the games that have been played,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“As at Week 19, all other clubs had played 19 games except for Power Dynamos who had played 18 games and accumulated a total number of 33 points then Kobe Warriors had accumulated 32 points, the Green Eagles had accumulated 29 points.”

And so Dynamos will go into the draw on that technicality that has been used for the first time in the competitions history since the inaugural tournament was held in 2007.

2017 semi-finalist Dynamos join 2015 winners Green Buffaloes, two-time champions Power Dynamos, record five-time winners and holders Zanaco.

2014 losing finalists Nkana complete the six FAZ Super League clubs in the draws.

Meanwhile, Young Green Buffaloes representing Zone One, demoted side Real Nakonde from Zone Three and Manchester United Zambia Academy from Zone Four, will be making their tournament debuts.

2015 semi-finalists Mufulira Wanderers will represent Zone Two in the draws.