Zambian’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Susan Sikaneta has described the late Former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan as a great leader who was preoccupied with the need to maintain international peace and security.

Ms. Sikaneta in a statement released to ZANIS, by the First Secretary Press and Tourism, Inutu Mwanza said M. Anan devoted his life to making the world a more peaceful place.

She said the greatest recognition that could be given to Mr. Annan would be by keeping his legacy and his spirit alive.

Ms. Sikaneta, who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council, was among several African Diplomats that gathered at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) to commemorate the life of Mr Annan.

And UN Women Representative to Ethiopia, AU and UNEC, Letty Chiwara described Mr. Annan as a man who fought for gender equality and emphasized the need for women to be given their rightful positions in decision making.

Ms. Chiwara said Mr Annan was a leader who respected all people and was not selfish in his discharge of duties.

Meanwhile, Representative of the Donor Community, Counselor of the Swedish Embassy in Ethiopia, Emelie Rennerfelt said Mr. Annan lead the UN with integrity and boldness.