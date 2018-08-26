President Edgar Lungu is today August 26th, 2018, expected in Harare, Zimbabwe to attend the inauguration ceremony of President elect Emmerson Mmnangagwa.

President Lungu will be joined by other Heads of States from the Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC) region among others.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, Emmanuel Chenda, confirmed the development to the ZANIS in Zimbabwe yesterday.

Mr. Chenda said Zambia has a moral obligation to support Zimbabwe as the two are considered as Siamese twins because of their strong bilateral and cordial relation.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner Chenda, has praised the Zimbabwean politicians for conducting a peaceful transition.

He also praised the main political players in Zambia for the strides they have made in bringing peace in the country.

The Zimbabwean Constitutional Court dismissed the electoral petition filed by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) faction led by Nelson Chamisa.

The July 30 presidential polls were the first ever in which President Robert Mugabe’s name was not on the ballot.

The 94-year-old Mugabe resigned after nearly 40 years in power, surrendering the Presidency to Mmnangagwa, who was his Vice President.