Government says institutional homes have helped in reducing the high number of domestic disputes in communities and gender based violence (GBV) cases in the country.

Community Development and Social Services Permanent Secretary (PS), Liya Mutale cited home craft centre which are laboring in educating women and the youths in life skills.

The PS notes that home craft are providing and supplementing government’s efforts in training women and young people in tailoring, sewing, baking, cookery, knitting and designing, embroidery, bricklaying, carpentry, family hygiene and good morals among others skills.

Speaking at the graduation of 47 women in Lusaka today, the PS commended Holy Family Home craft for imparting them with knowledge and to help them improve their standard of life.

She said this is one way of empowering women and young people with jobs as government grabbles with the high unemployment levels in the country.

This was in a speech read for him by Chief Community Development Officer, Changano Ngoi.

The PS said home craft has significantly contributed to national development as most of the women and youths have benefited from the trainings.

She noted that some of them have not been able to complete formal education due to poverty, lack of financial support and other challenges.

She however, disclosed that her ministry has got ambitious empowerment packages such as village bank programs, women and youth clubs to support them thereby, reducing poverty and vulnerability in communities.

And Holy Family Home Craft Centre Principal, Magdaline Wanjamunyua commended government through the Community Development and Social Services for the grants her institution is receiving.

Sister Magdaline called on the private sector for assistance noting that, most parents and guidance fail to send their children to school.

She disclosed that students are face with many challenges among them market linkages for their products for the goods they produce.