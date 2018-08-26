Government has challenged higher learning institutions in the country to step up and come up with modalities that encourages students during enrolment stage.

Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary (PS), Paul Chanda disclosed that colleges and universities in the country should adopt deliberate measures that attract students to be enrolled.

The PS notes that one such institution is the School of Mines at the University of Zambia (UNZA) which has very few number of students.

Officiating in Lusaka yesterday during the prize giving ceremony for 32 graduates, the PS said Zambia has a deficit of 40 percent metallurgists and geologists.

Mr. Chanda leant that only 20 students had successfully finished their course out of 100.

The PS was dismayed by the low number of professionals being offloaded to the mines industry.

He further disclosed fears that as Zambia commemorates 100 years of mining activities in 2024, the mining sector will have very few professionals working under his ministry.

He noted that mining is a major economic activity in the country hence, tertiary institutions should come up and fill in the gaps.

He however, said government is aware of the challenges UNZA is faced with and assured that his ministry is not sitting idle but addressing the challenges.

And UNZA Vice Chancellor, Professor Luke Mumba bemoaned the poor infrastructures at his institution.

Prof. Mumba appealed to mining firms in the country to consider sponsoring students at the school of Mines.