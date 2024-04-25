In a momentous gathering, distinguished land component commanders from across Africa, Europe, America, and South America convened to discuss pressing security issues on a global scale. Hosted under the theme “Regional Solutions to Transnational Problems,” the conference proved timely amidst the complex challenges facing nations worldwide.

The significance of the conference was underscored by Zambia’s pivotal role as Chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security within the Southern African Development Community (SADC). With a commitment to fostering regional stability, Zambia and fellow SADC member states are diligently working towards collective security objectives.

For President Hakainde Hichilema, the conference provided a platform to exchange best practices, technological advancements, and intelligence-sharing among regional blocs. The goal? To forge collaborative efforts in pursuit of global peace and security.

Each participating regional block brought unique insights into the security landscape, emphasizing the importance of mutual learning and cooperation. As President Hichilema reiterated, the summit’s focus on addressing specific security challenges reflects its critical importance in fostering a peaceful environment conducive to trade and commerce.

Recognizing that security concerns extend beyond national borders, leaders emphasized the interconnected nature of global instability. For them, instability anywhere poses a threat everywhere, underscoring the imperative for collective action.