TP Mazembe president Moise Katumbi paid Rainford Kalaba a visit at the University Teaching Hospital ( UTH).

Kalaba is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU) where he is recuperating after a road accident over a week ago.

The midfielder has been making remarkable progress and is able to talk , eat , walk and recognize his guests.

Speaking to journalists after visiting him in the Intensive Care Unit the TP Mazembe President expressed immense gratitude to the medical staff and government for their dedicated care and professionalism.

“It’s a miracle from God for Kalaba to survive,” Katumbi remarked, attributing the player’s survival to divine intervention and the collective prayers of the Zambian people. He extended his thanks to the government, healthcare professionals, journalists, and citizens for their support during this challenging time.

Describing Kalaba as an exceptional talent, Katumbi praised his contributions to TP Mazembe and revealed that the player remains involved with the club, now as a coach mentoring young talents.

In a touching gesture of solidarity, TP Mazembe players honored Kalaba by raising his jersey before their recent match against Al Ahly, sending him wishes for a speedy recovery.

Kalaba, who enjoyed a successful 13-year career with TP Mazembe before retiring last year, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.

Moise Katumbi disclosed that he was angered by the club’s general manager for announcing that Rainford Kalaba had died after being involved in a road traffic accident, which misled multiple news outlets.