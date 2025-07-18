The construction of the Great Leaf tobacco processing plant in Kabwe District is nearing completion, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s efforts to localize value addition and boost job creation. The $40 million facility, now 75% complete, is expected to transform the region’s economy by reducing dependence on foreign tobacco processors and creating hundreds of jobs for the local population.
Kabwe District Commissioner Mr. Lennox Shimwambwa Jr. expressed optimism about the development during a recent tour of the site, stating that over 300 direct jobs have already been created even before full commissioning. He emphasized that the plant will strengthen the agricultural sector by providing local farmers with a ready market for their tobacco and reducing the need to export unprocessed produce to countries like Namibia and Zimbabwe.
“This development paves the way for business opportunities for local farmers and strengthens our agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP,” Mr. Shimwambwa stated. He commended the initiative as aligned with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of stabilizing the economy and attracting strategic investments that empower communities.
The District Commissioner also called on Zesco Ltd. to prioritize power supply to the facility, noting the importance of reliable energy in supporting industries critical for job creation and economic sustainability.
Factory Manager Mr. Gobvu Jamton revealed that the plant, once fully operational, will create more than 800 jobs and process up to 12 million tonnes of tobacco per season. He confirmed that all tobacco will be processed within Zambia, a major shift from the previous trend of exporting raw tobacco.
Project Manager Mr. Harsh Kumar added that tobacco farmers are now receiving payments within 48 hours of delivery, based on competitive prices determined by quality. This prompt payment system is expected to build confidence among growers and increase participation in the sector.
Kabwe District Agriculture Coordinator Ms. Kokila Mwanza Muyati highlighted the plant’s role in expanding opportunities for local farmers. With a reliable market now in place, more farmers are expected to become outgrowers, with options to cultivate tobacco or maize depending on profitability and land suitability.
The Great Leaf plant is a key example of localized industrialization and economic decentralization. It is poised to play a vital role in transforming Central Province into a hub for agro-processing and rural employment—one that reflects the government’s broader goals for inclusive and sustainable development.
Great value addition news. Now, let’s add copper value addition to this streak.
Doubtful that there will be any value addition to copper any time soon. This is one industry which is badly structured, apart from the few crumbs called statutory obligations, salaries to their emoloyees which is a very insignificant population of the huge unemployed numbers in Zambia and a payments to a paltry number of Zambian suppliers, the mining companies are externalising the majority of their earnings to their countries of origin and legally so. It will take time to see any development with such a liberal structure and that is the reason you are seeing that the population is not being lifted out of poverty, and it will be like that as long as things remain this way
However the only good thing with this one is that it is private sector coming up. It can help kill the ignorance that employing 30,000 teachers and employing 11,000 health workers is development. The people being employed in public sector is good but it also just gobbles the little government resources and pushes the government into more debt. Real development is industries coming up and employing people, only then would you see the real GDP go up and people start to see some improvements in their lives.
When you hear people praising 300 jobs created now and 800 will be created once the facility is completed. Just know the magnitude of the unemployment problem is not appreciated in Kabwe in particular and in Zambia in general. Even Mulungushi textile is the same story. I agree that a good number of farmers may benefit but let’s see it first. With experience it is good to treat any news or promise from this government and its officials with caution.
It is such psychological titles that always worrys me ” Kabwe set for economic boost” , we have heard such things for 4 years now, but the life of the common man is not changing. If anything it is even worsening. Maybe better to say such things once we see some results.