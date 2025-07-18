The construction of the Great Leaf tobacco processing plant in Kabwe District is nearing completion, marking a significant milestone in Zambia’s efforts to localize value addition and boost job creation. The $40 million facility, now 75% complete, is expected to transform the region’s economy by reducing dependence on foreign tobacco processors and creating hundreds of jobs for the local population.

Kabwe District Commissioner Mr. Lennox Shimwambwa Jr. expressed optimism about the development during a recent tour of the site, stating that over 300 direct jobs have already been created even before full commissioning. He emphasized that the plant will strengthen the agricultural sector by providing local farmers with a ready market for their tobacco and reducing the need to export unprocessed produce to countries like Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“This development paves the way for business opportunities for local farmers and strengthens our agricultural sector, contributing significantly to the country’s GDP,” Mr. Shimwambwa stated. He commended the initiative as aligned with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of stabilizing the economy and attracting strategic investments that empower communities.

The District Commissioner also called on Zesco Ltd. to prioritize power supply to the facility, noting the importance of reliable energy in supporting industries critical for job creation and economic sustainability.

Factory Manager Mr. Gobvu Jamton revealed that the plant, once fully operational, will create more than 800 jobs and process up to 12 million tonnes of tobacco per season. He confirmed that all tobacco will be processed within Zambia, a major shift from the previous trend of exporting raw tobacco.

Project Manager Mr. Harsh Kumar added that tobacco farmers are now receiving payments within 48 hours of delivery, based on competitive prices determined by quality. This prompt payment system is expected to build confidence among growers and increase participation in the sector.

Kabwe District Agriculture Coordinator Ms. Kokila Mwanza Muyati highlighted the plant’s role in expanding opportunities for local farmers. With a reliable market now in place, more farmers are expected to become outgrowers, with options to cultivate tobacco or maize depending on profitability and land suitability.

The Great Leaf plant is a key example of localized industrialization and economic decentralization. It is poised to play a vital role in transforming Central Province into a hub for agro-processing and rural employment—one that reflects the government’s broader goals for inclusive and sustainable development.