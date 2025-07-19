Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming how industries and institutions operate. In healthcare, finance, education, and national security, AI enables faster decision-making and more efficient service delivery.

Until now, most tools, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks have come from advanced economies. But Africa stands at a crucial turning point. Instead of simply adopting systems built for other contexts, African leaders have a chance to define a path that reflects the continent’s priorities, values, and development goals.

At this year’s Africa Tech Festival, the continent’s leading and largest tech event, taking place in Cape Town from 11–13 November 2025, that conversation will take centre stage. Under one of the core themes, Responsible Innovation, the Festival will explore how to build AI systems that work for Africa, with a focus on relevance, resilience, and leadership.

A highlight of this year’s event will be The AI Summit Cape Town, a stage dedicated to how Africa can lead in building inclusive, ethical, and practical AI. Tech experts, business leaders, and policy makers will discuss how to grow local expertise, develop governance models, and reduce reliance on imported technologies and financing.

A New Model for AI Leadership

Africa’s unique context is a strategic advantage. The technologies emerging in developed economies, such as Silicon Valley, London, and Shenzhen, are shaped by social and economic realities that differ from those in Lagos, Dakar, or Nairobi. For AI to benefit Africa, it must be built around the continent’s everyday realities and goals.

That’s why Africa must become proactive. By developing AI locally, the continent can solve real problems, drive growth, and spark innovation on its terms. The AI Summit Cape Town provides a platform to go beyond surface-level commentary. Sessions will explore how AI can support African economies in practical ways, from agriculture and banking to healthcare and education. For business leaders and tech experts, it’s an opportunity to brainstorm with peers across sectors. These conversations often spark new ideas, uncover partnerships, and offer fresh perspectives that are hard to replicate in boardrooms.

Why Data Sovereignty Matters

AI runs on data, and controlling that data is about power and protection. African governments and businesses are grappling with the question of how much data to share with foreign platforms. In response, there’s growing interest in managing data locally and responsibly.

When African governments and businesses control their data, they can establish rules that protect people’s privacy, stimulate investment, and foster innovation. Relying too heavily on foreign platforms means losing visibility, accountability and leverage.

Developing Local Talent

AI’s future depends on people who understand both the tech and the context. Africa’s youth population, the largest and fastest-growing globally, offers a strong base to build this capacity from within.

More attention is now being placed on mentoring and training local experts to lead AI development, shape policy, and guide responsible use across the continent.

Building AI locally isn’t just a matter of pride—it’s a smart business move. When technologies are developed within African markets, they’re better suited to local needs, adapt faster to change, and are more accountable to the communities they serve. That kind of relevance gives businesses a competitive edge. It also creates a ripple effect. By investing in homegrown AI, job creation is boosted, and regional expertise is strengthened, creating greater economic value across the continent. African companies and governments have an excellent opportunity to lead with tools built for their realities; that’s not just good policy, it’s good business.

Looking Ahead

Now in its 28th year, Africa Tech Festival continues to evolve as digital priorities shift. The 2025 edition will focus on four themes: Responsible Innovation, Inclusive Investment, Connectivity for Development, and Policy Harmonisation, providing a shared framework for debate across Africa’s digital sector.

From AfricaCom and AfricaTech to AfricaIgnite and The AI Summit Cape Town, every programme will connect these themes to on-the-ground realities— encouraging knowledge-sharing and cross-sector collaboration.

This year’s Festival arrives at a time of urgency and possibility. With AI shaping everything from economic growth to governance and public services, Africa has a unique opportunity to lead. Africa Tech Festival isn’t just another tech event If Africa wants to shape its digital future, this is where the conversation begins.

Now’s the time to engage.

By Kadi Diallo,

Portfolio Manager of Africa Tech Festival & Lead of The AI Summit Cape Town

