The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it is still proud of the Copper Queens despite their quarterfinal elimination at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations after losing 5-0 to Nigeria.

FAZ president Keith Mweemba says the team gave the tournament their best shot but were unlucky not to seal back-to-back semifinal berths.

“On behalf of my executive and the entire football family, I wish to express my disappointment at our team not making it to the semifinals but urge the girls to keep their heads high,” says Mweemba.

“We were a bit unlucky on Friday, but we can live to fight another day as there is another WAFCON to compete for on the horizon,” says Mweemba.

The FAZ president says his executive will make early preparations key for all national teams preparing for international engagements.

“We call upon the technical benches of all our national teams to closely work with the executive committee through the technical committee so that our national teams go into camp early enough and prepare adequately,” he says.

“It is important that all training programmes must be submitted to the FAZ leadership. We believe in adequate preparations to get positive results and compete efficaciously in football, and if you fail to prepare adequately, then you are preparing to fail lamentably.”

Mweemba has called for unity among the football fraternity to ensure that football enters a new era.

“Let us remain united as a country and not point fingers or play any blame games at anyone from the team or elsewhere for that matter. It is time to even be more united and work as a team from all angles. We must now move on and live to fight another day instead of crying over spilt milk. Hard luck to our beloved copper queens,” he says.

“The copper queens shall return to the field stronger as we know what needs to be done. The FAZ technical committee will sit down with the technical bench and discuss pertinent issues regarding the team preparations, selection and performances, among other very important considerations. They have our full support.”

He has thanked the Zambians for their support not just to the Copper Queens but the various national teams.

“We wish to register our gratitude to the Zambian people for the support to our heroines throughout the tournament. The team will surely be back stronger and make us proud once again,” he says.

Mweemba says his executive is working on unbundling all outstanding allowances for all national teams to pave way for a health working environment.

“Lastly but not the least, we as FAZ leadership wish to reiterate and emphasise that we shall ensure that all players from our Chipolopolo boys and other national teams, coaches and officials from all our national teams including our leaders and employees who are owed money will be paid whatever they are owed,” he says.

Zambia had a strong start at the WAFCON having started with a 2-2 draw with hosts Morocco before beating Senegal 3-2 and wound up their Group A campaign with a 1-0 win over Congo DR. On Friday, the Copper Queens suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of nine-time champions Nigeria.

