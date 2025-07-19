Acting Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Peter Kapala, has affirmed Zambia’s growing role as a regional seed production and processing hub, attributing the country’s leadership to a favourable policy environment, strong agroecological conditions, and sustained investment in the seed sector.

Speaking during the official opening of the 3rd National Seed Congress in Lusaka, Mr. Kapala noted that Zambia’s strategic efforts have enabled it to become one of Africa’s top seed exporters.

“Zambia has developed a robust seed industry that not only meets domestic requirements but also contributes significantly to regional food security,” Mr. Kapala said.

He highlighted notable growth in the maize value chain between 2022 and 2024, with seed production rising from 86,000 metric tonnes to 94,000 metric tonnes, and exports more than doubling from 24,000 to 53,000 metric tonnes. Similar positive trends, he said, have been recorded in other value chains such as soya beans, groundnuts, and beans.

Mr. Kapala underscored that this progress reflects the success of collaborative efforts between government and private sector players in enhancing agricultural productivity.

Meanwhile, Zambia Seed Trade Association Vice President, Mr. Patrick Nyumbu, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting the government’s ambition of reaching 10 million metric tonnes of maize production. He emphasized that the association would continue to ensure the availability of quality seed across the country to meet both local demand and export needs.

The National Seed Congress brings together stakeholders in agriculture, research, policy, and agribusiness to discuss innovation, sustainability, and market expansion in Zambia’s seed industry.

As climate resilience and food security remain top priorities, Zambia’s growing influence in seed production is seen as a critical pillar in addressing both national and regional challenges.