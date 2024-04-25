Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana has condemned calls by former President Edgar Lungu for the international community to check Zambia’s record on human rights abuses under the current administration.

Mr Kamwana said it is this government that has brought an atmosphere of peace and the rule of law in the country that many Zambians now enjoy.

The Permanent Secretary therefore dispelled assertions by former President Lungu that the new dawn government is dictatorial.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr Kawana clarified on the purported harassment of Martin Mbaya saying that no enforcement officer crashed into the church to arrest the suspect, and that the rule of law was duly applied.

Mr Kawana explained that Mr Mbaya had a conversation with the officers before his arrest, and was later given police bond after being charged.

“It is not correct for President Lungu to give an impression that Mr Mbaya was harassed and picked up from church, that is far from the truth,” Mr Kawana said.

He noted that the international community cannot be influenced by anyone because they are able to see how President Hakainde Hichilema is running the affairs of this country, including his global leadership ranking.

And the Permanent Secretary stated that the current administration has scored so far, 80 percent of its assurances to the people of Zambia.

Highlighting some of the key achievements, Mr Kamwana cited employment creation in various sectors including education, health, defence, agriculture and in the private sector, and restructured the debt burden.

He added that the Cabinet has approved the creation of an independent debt management office with support of the Germany government through GIZ.

Mr Kawana noted the reduced year to year inflation rate from 24 percent in 2021 to 13 percent as of the end of January 2024.

The Permanent Secretary expressed confidence that in the remaining two and half years, President Hichilema’s administration will be able to fulfil all the assurances.