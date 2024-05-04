97 youths are set to undergo training in driving at a cost of K1 millions of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) 2024 funding in Mkushi district.

75 of the trainees’ prospects are from Muchinga while 22 are from Serenje Central constituencies will be trained in life skills at Handsworth Institute of Health Science and Technology in Lusaka and Ndola.

64 trainees have already departed to the Lusaka campus where they will be trained in driving motor vehicles of different classes.

Speaking before seeing off the youth, Serenje town council mayor Tavious Mulumba said the rest of the students will depart for training once the local authority has verified availability of earth moving equipment at the Ndola campus.

‘’ The remaining 33 trainees will go next week after we verify that the institution has equipment,’’ Mr. Mulumba said.

Mr. Mulumba commended Government for increasing the CDF allocation to K30.6 million this year.

He on this score, called on the Technical Education, Vocation and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) to continue monitoring skills training centers to ensure standards are maintained.

Meanwhile, the youths thanked the government for empowering youth through CDF.One of the youths Maudrin Kabibwa said her future which has been hanging in the balance is now certain.

‘My parents are not able to sponsor me to receive tertiary education. Thanks to president HH and his government for being considerate to the youth,’’ Kabibwa said.

Another beneficiary Peter Mwaba called on President Hakainde Hichilema to continue increasing the CDF to touch more lives.

‘’ Increased CDF under UPND is a reality. Let other youth also apply for skills training so that they can also benefit’,’’ Mwaba urged.

And Handsworth institute marketing officer Gerald Simwanza said his institute will deliver according to the expectation of both the trainees and government.