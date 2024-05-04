In addressing the ongoing Barotseland dispute in Zambia, proposing the renaming of Western Province to Barotseland Province emerges as a potential step towards reconciliation and fostering a sense of inclusivity and respect for the region’s historical and cultural significance. This initiative not only acknowledges the grievances of those advocating for greater autonomy but also reflects a commitment to honoring past agreements and promoting unity within the nation.

However, before separatist groups, such as Linyungandambo, pursue their aspirations for secession, it is imperative to address certain inconsistencies and challenges. One such challenge is the obligation of all Zambians to pay the TV levy, which supports essential services including healthcare, security, social services, and education. It is essential for all citizens, regardless of their affiliations or grievances, to contribute to the nation’s development and well-being. Therefore, I challenge Linyungandambo to lead by example and cease payment of the TV levy before advancing discussions on the Barotseland Agreement. It is hypocritical to advocate for a cause while benefiting from the services provided by the Zambian government.

Central to the proposed renaming is the recognition that we are one Zambia, one nation. The Litunga, revered as the king of the Lozi or Luyi people, symbolizes unity and represents all Zambians. The prospect of a divided nation, with Barotseland breaking away, raises significant concerns about the preservation of our shared heritage and identity. The cultural richness embodied in events like the Kuomboka transcends regional boundaries and unites us as a nation. Any attempt to sever ties would diminish the collective pride we share in such cultural celebrations.

For those unfamiliar with the context, Linyungandambo’s pursuit of independence stems from perceived grievances regarding the Barotseland Agreement of 1964. This agreement, intended to grant the region significant autonomy within Zambia, has been marred by allegations of non-compliance and neglect. Consequently, tensions have escalated, prompting calls for secession. However, it is essential to approach these grievances with a spirit of dialogue and compromise rather than resorting to drastic measures that threaten the nation’s unity and stability.

Amidst the discord, we must prioritize the cultivation of unity and understanding. I challenge Linyungandambo to demonstrate their commitment to their cause by refraining from utilizing government-provided services, including healthcare facilities, during times of need. This gesture would underscore their sincerity and dedication to their ideals. As advocates for change, it is incumbent upon them to lead by example and pursue constructive avenues for dialogue and resolution.

All in all, renaming Western Province to Barotseland Province represents a symbolic gesture of reconciliation and acknowledgment of the region’s unique heritage. However, true progress can only be achieved through genuine dialogue, mutual respect, and a commitment to upholding the principles of unity and inclusivity. Let us embrace our shared identity as Zambians and work together towards a brighter and more harmonious future for all.

Chaliafya Katungula

Advocate General