Sudan is in the middle of a war.

By Benedict Tembo

War is not new in Sudan, which had previously witnessed a conflict in Darfur which began in February 2003 when the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebel groups began fighting against the government of Sudan, which they accused of oppression.

The war in Darfur pitted Sudanese Government forces, supported by allied militia known as the Janjaweed, against rebel groups resisting the autocratic rule of former President Omar al-Bashir. The result was a devastating toll on Darfur.

Just as the country was recovering from the devastating armed conflict in Darfur, Sudan is bleeding again following a war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the Janjaweed leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo aka Hemedti, who has waged aggression against the government of Sudan.

The current aggression started during the Islam revered period of Ramadan on April 15, 2023, undoing the efforts of the Juba Accord.

The Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan signed in October 2020 was an accord by Sudan’s transitional government and by many of the country’s main warring factions.

In response to RSF gains in Darfur and subsequent abuses, the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (Minnawi), and other smaller factions renounced their neutrality and took sides with the Sudanese government by declaring war on the RSF militia to protect Sudanese sovereignty.

The current armed conflict, which has ignited probably one of the world’s fastest-unfolding crises with about 25 million people needing humanitarian aid, of whom 14 million are children, is in conflict with the spirit of the UN Resolution 1591 (2005) adopted by the Security Council at its 5153rd meeting on March 29, 2005.

The war impedes the peace process as it constitutes a threat to stability in Darfur and the region, commits violations of international humanitarian or human rights law or other atrocities, and violate the measures implemented by Member States.

The Human Rights Watch in its February 2023 submission to the United Kingdom Parliament reported that the RSF attackers committed a wide range of abuses, killing and injuring hundreds of local residents while they were fleeing or seeking refuge, burning and looting houses and other properties, targeting health care facilities and internally displaced people’s camps.

The current conflict in Sudan has reportedly forced about 8.6 million people to flee, creating probably the largest displacement crisis globally.

In fact, the Sudanese are looking forward to the ending of the hostilities while forecasting the future of the country after the war.

During this period, they have identified role models they think can help Sudan now and in the aftermath of the war.

And one of the role models is President Hakainde Hichilema who Sudanese have followed religiously and feel that he possesses the charisma and stature to swing the tide to the favour of the collective Sudanese people.

The maiden speech President Hichilema made at the United Nations General Assembly still rings in the minds of the Sudanese.

Part of his inaugural speech, President Hichilema read:” I am drawn to the prophetic inscription on the wall of the United Nations plaza, and I quote “…they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more…” Isaiah 2: 4-5. end of quote.

Through these words, President Hichilema served as a reminder to the United Nations to work towards global peace and international cooperation.

President Hichilema reminded the UN that though the world has made leaps and bounds, in the area of peace, security and stability, there remain pockets of conflict in many regions of the world where guns have not been silenced.

He said while the silencing of guns goes beyond addressing conventional warfare, it also addresses new emerging threats of the century which include: challenges of extremism and international terrorism, cybercrime, asymmetric warfare proliferation of non-conventional weapons and organized crime.

“As an international community, we need to continue to work together to address the root causes of these global threats through various national, regional and global mechanisms,” Mr Hichilema said

Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia Abbadi Nureldin Abdelrahman Nureldin says Sudanese hail Mr Hichilema’s reiteration that without peace and harmony, development cannot be attained.

Mr Abdelrahman Nureldin says Mr Hichilema’s resolve that Zambia will, therefore, continue to support national, regional and international initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security inspires the Sudanese and now look to his leadership in influencing the end of hostilities in Sudan.

He feels that as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in the Southern African Development Community as well as chairman of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa gives President Hichilema impetus to influence peace efforts in Sudan although their country it is not part of the SADC.

That he was able to join the six other African leaders on a peace mission for engagements with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin makes him equal to the task.

The historic peace mission which marked a milestone as it was the first time African leaders had ventured to the European Continent with the aim of advocating for a peaceful resolution to a conflict can be replicated in Sudan.

After all, it is Mr Hichilema’s mantra that that instability in any part of the world affects stability everywhere, hence the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan, which has had devastating consequences such as the loss of life, destruction of property, and forced displacement of individuals, impacting the country’s economy.

Mr Abdelrahman Nureldin remembers Mr Hichilema’s resolve to work and act together with his like-minded on the continent to silence the guns and all hotbeds of violence on our continent – such as the Islamism insurgent activities in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Somalia, the Sahel and the sister republic of Mozambique, by addressing the root causes of these conflicts.

Sudan, Mr Abdelrahman Nureldin feels, should not be an exception.

Mr Abdelrahman Nureldin’s confidence has been boosted by the recent meeting he held with Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations and Cooperation at Charter House in Lusaka recently.

The meeting was aimed at reaffirming the existing warm and cordial relations between Zambia and Sudan.

Mrs Anamela Gundersen and Mr Abdelrahman Nureldin held productive discussions on pertinent issues of common interest, including matters of peace and security.

“As a peace-loving country, Zambia, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, remains committed to working with other countries through the regional, continental and international bodies to promote the fundamental principles of territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and peaceful settlement of disputes as outlined in the African Union Constitutive Act and the United Nations Charter,” Mrs Anamela Gundersen said after the meeting.

Additionally, Mrs Anamela Gundersen said Zambia will continue to leverage its established leadership in conflict mitigation and promotion of peace and stability within the region and beyond to facilitate dialogue among parties.