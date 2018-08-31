Nkana have been awarded the three points against Zesco United following their abandoned Copperbelt derby on July 13 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Week 24 match was abandoned in the 89th minute when crowd trouble erupted after Nkana were awarded a disputed penalty with the scoreline at 1-1 following a hand ball by Zesco defender Marcel Kalonda.

Nkana have been awarded a 3-0 result but both sides captains, Jacob Banda for Zesco and Ronald Kampamba for the visitors have been banned for a match each

The result sees Nkana stay put at number three but rise to 58 points from 30 games and are now four points behind second placed Green Buffaloes and five adrift of Zesco who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Zesco coach George Lwandamina has been handed a two-match touchline ban for bringing the game into disrepute in their 2-0 away loss at Green Buffaloes.

Lwandamina’s ban will only come into effect after Saturday’s home date against Buffaloes.

However, his predecessor and now Buildcon coach Tenant Chembo has been slapped a heavier sanction and slapped with a four-game ban.

Chembo is said to have insulted a referee in Buildcons Week 16 date against Green Eagles on June 9 that his side lost 1-0 away in Choma.

His ban comes into effect with this Saturday’s home date against Nakambala Leopards in Ndola.