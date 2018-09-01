The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has advised government to start regulating the inflow of foreign nationals in Zambia.

The ZCTU particular wants government to regulate inflow of Chinese nationals to avoid over population through labor migration.

ZCTU Deputy Secretary General Elaston Njobvu says the regulation of foreign nationals will help arrest the situation of labor migrating into the Country.

Speaking during the official opening of a two days ZCTU/ITUC workshop on organizing labor migrants into unions, Mr. Njobvu stated that if properly managed labor migration does have more advantages.

He says it is for this reason that ZCTU has joined other trade unions in Africa to awareness on the need for unions to take up labor migrations as part of their work at all levels.